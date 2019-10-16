Clarksburg to consider community service as alternate sentencing for crime

If you decide to litter in Clarksburg you may soon find yourself being the one picking up the trash.

An ordinance being voted on tomorrow night at Clarksburg city council will decide whether or not community service can act as an alternative sentence for a crime.

"This would be up to the judge on a case by case basis, whatever he thinks is the best thing to do," said Kennedy "They would have the option of saying instead of having you pay this fine I'm going to sentence you to 'x' hours of community service and the city would find something for you to do to benefit the citizens of the city,"

Clarksburg mayor Ryan Kennedy says the idea came to council as a solution for when those who are arrested can't afford to pay fines.

"What inspired it is the fact that some people who are committing crimes don't have a lot of money and are not going to be able to pay a fine," Kennedy said "And if you give someone a ticket for a fine they're never going to pay that's not really much of a punishment,"

Before the final vote is cast, there will be an open public hearing on the proposal.

"People will have the opportunity to speak for or against it, and once the public hearing is over council will vote,"

Clarksburg's council meeting will be Thursday night at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.