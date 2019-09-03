Clarksburg welcomes Momma Leah's Goods

Clarksburg welcomed a new business to town that focuses on all-natural products.

You can visit Momma Leah's Goods 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on South 4th Street in Clarksburg.

Momma Leah's Goods features all-natural, handmade soaps lotions and bath-bombs. Which like all of its goods are free of toxins and preservatives.

Leah Michael, the owner, started making these products when her son had eczema.

Fast-forward 7 years later, she is proud her family business can stand beside many others in downtown Clarksburg.

"I'm really glad to bring all natural products to the community. Come on in and see what we're all about. I tried to leave it open, so you can see my making area. Maybe you'll catch me making something," said Michael.

