Clarksburg woman accused of entering home through window, taking TV and money

A Clarksburg woman was arrested after she allegedly entered a home through a window and stole a television and money on the night of May 29.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers responded to a home in Arlington, West Virginia.

Troopers say a television and $900 were stolen when Karisa Riley forced her way in the home through a window.

Riley admitted to entering the home through a window in an interview, according to the complaint. She also admitted to stealing the television and money but said the amount of money was $300.

A warrant was issued for Riley's arrest on September 18.

Riley has been charged with burglary and grand larceny. She is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $20,000.