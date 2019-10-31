Clarksburg woman arrested after deputies allegedly found her with drugs and child during traffic stop

A Clarksburg woman was arrested after deputies allegedly found drugs during a traffic stop. Her child was in the car with her, deputies say.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies pulled over a white Saturn for running a red light. The driver, a woman who we are not naming because she has not been charged, said she did not realize the light was red. She couldn't provide proof of registration or insurance.

Deputies called for backup to help identify the other passengers. The front seat passenger was identified as 39-year-old Rachel Nichols. There were two passengers in the back seat, who we are not naming because they have not been charged, and a baby girl between the two back seat passengers. Nichols told deputies that the baby girl was hers.

Deputies asked if there were any drugs in the car. The driver told them no.

Deputies retrieved their K9 from the cruiser and brought him to the back of the car. The K9 searched for drugs and got the to the middle of the passenger side door where he gave a positive bark that he found something.

All passengers were removed from the car and searched, according to the complaint. As deputies were searching the car, they found a small plastic container on the floor mat near Nichols' feet in front of her purse and bags. She became apprehensive about the container and where it was found.

Deputies found multiple paraphanalia items, glass pipes, a small white scale and a Glad Lock bag of burnt foils.

In the container was a small plastic vile with a cork and three small clear baggies with an unknown substance contained within all three baggies, according to deputies. The vile contained three and a half blue pills labeled with a C1.

The baby was retrieved by Nichols' mother and sister, and Nichols was taken into custody, deputies say. The unknown substance was tested and came back positive for Fentanyl,

Nichols has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

