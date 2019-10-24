Clarksburg's new public safety task force to hold first meeting

Back in September Clarksburg city council passed a resolution for a public safety task force - Wayne Worth was picked by the city as the chairman for the new team.

"Really what we want to do, and what the city wants to do, is have a citizen driven task force to come up with recommendations and ideas that the council could pursue," Worth said

"Public safety" Worth says, can be defined in several ways and covers multiple issues.

"It could be re-doing sidewalks, or it could be how do we address this homeless situation," said Worth "How do we address the fact that folks addicted to meth are breaking into abandoned houses and living there,"

The eleven member team is tasked with identifying the most important issues and making plans for how the city should address them.

"We'll develop work sessions where we'll start working on those ideas and recommendations, what they look like, what the cost is going to be for the city, what departments can address some of these concerns,"

Worth says the overall goal is to develop a plan for action as quickly as possible.

"Folks in our town they don't want to wait two years for proposals for public safety," said Worth "They want to see some action now,"

The plan is to present city council with their final proposals at the first meeting of 2020.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m at the Clarksburg municipal building.