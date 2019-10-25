Clarksburg's new task force held first meeting to discuss city issues

UPDATE 10/24/19 @ 11:35 p.m.

Clarkburg's new task force had their first meeting tonight.

Coming into effect back in September, the task force was appointed the goal to configure the city's most prominent issues regarding public safety and find the quickest solutions.

The main points brought up at the meeting were the issues of homelessness, police presence, and community involvement.

After introductions were out of the way, that's when the team got down to business.

Each member presented their findings on the city's issues saying 'this is what the public is complaining about and here's a possible solution to fix it.'

Task force member, Will Hyman said his main objective is implementing security cameras into the neighborhoods.

"I did mention the security cameras...I think it's a great first step in making everybody's house a beacon of security. They can record their neighbor's house and they can record their house, make sure everybody's safe in their community," said Hyman.

Chairman of the task force, Wayne Worth, was in charge of assembling the team.

He said his goal was to bring together people of different backgrounds and opinions, because that's where the best compromise comes from.

"You always say when you meet in the middle that's where we represent the most people and that's what we do here on this task force when it comes to public safety of our town," explained Worth.

The task force will have their next meeting November 14th, where they will present collaborated PowerPoint concerning the different issues they feel most important to address.

Chairman Worth said he limited the task force to only five meetings.

After the fifth meeting, the team will disband unless the council intervenes.

ORIGINAL STORY

Back in September Clarksburg city council passed a resolution for a public safety task force - Wayne Worth was picked by the city as the chairman for the new team.

"Really what we want to do, and what the city wants to do, is have a citizen driven task force to come up with recommendations and ideas that the council could pursue," Worth said

"Public safety" Worth says, can be defined in several ways and covers multiple issues.

"It could be re-doing sidewalks, or it could be how do we address this homeless situation," said Worth "How do we address the fact that folks addicted to meth are breaking into abandoned houses and living there,"

The eleven member team is tasked with identifying the most important issues and making plans for how the city should address them.

"We'll develop work sessions where we'll start working on those ideas and recommendations, what they look like, what the cost is going to be for the city, what departments can address some of these concerns,"

Worth says the overall goal is to develop a plan for action as quickly as possible.

"Folks in our town they don't want to wait two years for proposals for public safety," said Worth "They want to see some action now,"

The plan is to present city council with their final proposals at the first meeting of 2020.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m at the Clarksburg municipal building.