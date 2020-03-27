Clarksburg's pick for city manager turns down the offer

The city of Clarksburg has announced that their pick for city manager has turned down the offer.

The full statement from the city's Facebook page says:

"The City of Clarksburg is disappointed to report that it will once again be looking for a permanent City Manager.

Mr. Michael Webb expressed his appreciation for Council's selection of him as the new Clarksburg City Manager but felt he needed to stay in Princeton and continue to guide them through this pandemic.

We will continue to move forward under the helm of Interim City Manager Annette Wright who remains dedicated to the City and its citizens.

Mayor Ryan Kennedy said, "While we are certainly disappointed by Mr. Webb's decision, we can respect his desire to not leave Princeton at this time."

Given the current concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, Council will work as diligently and expeditiously as possible to fill this very important position while keeping the City, its citizens and employees' health and welfare of the utmost importance and priority."