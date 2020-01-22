New class required for Marion County students caught vaping

Vaping products aren't allowed on school property, but that doesn't mean kids aren't using them.

Marion County students caught vaping in schools will now have to attend a class formed in partnership with the district and Fairmont Regional Medical Center. (Photo: MGN)

When kids are caught with these devices in Marion County schools, there isn't much administrators can do besides confiscate them or hand out detentions.

That's where Fairmont Regional Medical Center now comes into play.

Cathy Boyle will teach a new class in partnership with the school district and hospital to students caught vaping in schools. It will focus on the health hazards of tobacco products and how to avoid them.

"I'm hoping to change some of that peer pressure in the schools," Boyle said. "That's what it's going to take; it's going to take education and knowledge for those kids to realize this isn't something we want to do."

Any student found in possession or use of vaping products will be required to attend the hour and a half session.

2018 CDC and FDA data shows 1-in-5 high school and 1-in-20 middle school students vape.

Boyle suggests those numbers are likely higher in West Virginia schools. She says even fifth graders carry vaping devices around schools in the couty.

"We understood it was in the high schools," Boyle said. We're seeing an increase in the number of vapers in the junior high schools. That's a big deal."

Marion County Superintendent Randy Farley says schools are also taking steps to deter student vaping.

"There will be education efforts in the health classes as well that will be the prevention piece," Farley said. "This is just shoring up more that if students don't abide by the prevention, hopefully, we can try to reeducate."

As for prevention, Boyle says parents need to be on the front lines.

"Don't let your kids vape," she said. "Their brains are developing until age 25. The nicotine and chemicals in the aerosol are damaging brain cells every day."