Clay County man arrested after Bridgeport Police officers find he was going to sell drugs during traffic stop

A Bickmore, West Virginia, man was arrested after Bridgeport Police officers say they found out he was going to sell drugs during a traffic stop Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, police pulled over 31-year-old Jeremiah Taylor for going slower than the minimum speed limit on I-79. Taylor was traveling at 48 mph in a 70 mph zone and also had a loud exhaust.

Police say Taylor was unable to provide an insurance card. He said that he had Geico.

While police were trying to verify his insurance, Taylor said he traveled 10 hours to Accokeek, Maryland, to get a prescription he paid for in cash, according to court documents.

Taylor told police that a friend gave him $300 in cash for eight of his Burprenorphine pills in exchange for the money.

Police say Geico showed Taylor had no insurance on the car he was driving since Oct. 2019.

Police took Taylor into custody.

Taylor has been charged with possession with intent to deliver. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.