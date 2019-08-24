Cleaning company cleans homes for cancer patients

A company who says is just your normal cleaning service makes a difference in the lives of those who are battling cancer.

A local cleaning company in Morgantown is helping people who are battling cancer make sure their homes are clean through the Cleaning For A Reason non-profit organization.

Shine Cleaning Solutions, located in Morgantown, is the only cleaning company in West Virginia that is involved with a non-profit organization called Cleaning for a Reason. The organization teams up with companies around the country to help clean homes for people who are undergoing chemotherapy.

Quality and residential manager of Shine Cleaning Solutions, Kimberley Meyer, says that they have been with cleaning for a reason for five months now and says that the company enjoys helping the community and putting a smile on their faces.

"Extremely gratified the thank you's that you get," said Meyer. "Some have gotten misty-eyed and they're grateful that we come in..."

Meyer says that the company deep cleans the homes once a month for two months all for free and says that residents are always happy with the results.

Meyer also says that anyone who is battling cancer and is interested in the program can go online to see if they are eligible for the free cleanings. You can find that link on the right of this page.