Clorox plans new manufacturing facility in West Virginia

The Clorox Company says it plans to build a new manufacturing facility that would employ 100 workers in West Virginia.

Company officials told The Journal that they took the first step in the process of locating to the area by filing draft plans with the Berkeley County planning commission. Plans call for the plant to be located in the Tabler Station Business Park.

“We’ve been excited about everything we’ve seen in West Virginia,” said Michael Holly, Clorox vice president of product supply.

It would be the third Clorox manufacturing plant in the state.

Holly said the Berkeley County site offered existing infrastructure, easy access to Interstate 81, access to a “great, skilled and capable workforce” and rail access.

The plant is expected to be operational by 2022 and hiring could begin next year, said Eric Fetterman, Clorox project manager for the Tabler Station facility.

State officials praised the announcement.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am that Clorox is exploring this expansion opportunity in West Virginia,” Gov. Jim Justice said.

“We’ve seen time and time again that commitments like these enhance the local economy and further develop our workforce,” Secretary of Commerce Ed Gaunch said.