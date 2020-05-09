Clothing store creates COVID-19 t-shirts to benefit local food pantries

Blue and Gold Graphics is partnering with The Pantry Plus More and Wadestown Food Pantry to provide food to those in need.

The clothing store will be selling t-shirts that share Covid-19 memories like Tiger King, TikTok, curbside pick-up and much more.

They range from 20 to 25 dollars depending on the sizing, and part of the sales will go to the pantries.

The owner, Michelle Umble, says this is how she wants to give back during this tough time.

"I just feel with things not necessarily going in a known direction, that they (pantries) will need our help through the spring and through the summer," she said. "I just felt this way would help them, they could get what they needed and help provide for others in the county."

For more information on how to purchase a shirt, visit Blue and Gold Graphic's Facebook page or call 304-376-1888.

