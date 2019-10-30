Coal company's bankruptcy was 'inevitable,' political leaders failed to prepare for future, WVU expert says

Political leaders from the top down have failed to prepare West Virginia's energy economy for the future.

That's the opinion of the director of an expert at West Virginia University who says the Trump administration's initiatives to reenergize the coal industry have failed.

Professor James Van Nostrand is the WVU College of Law's Center for Energy and Sustainable Development.

"Our political leaders have done a truly dreadful job over the last ten years preparing for this inevitable transition that we all knew was going to happen, was necessary, and we've done absolutely nothing to prepare ourselves for the future," Van Nostrand said.

Van Nostrand's comments follow Tuesday's announcement by Murray Energy. The country's largest private coal company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

It's a move Van Nostrand said was inevitable and unavoidable.

"Coal is no longer competitive," he said. "You don't see utilities building new coal plants. You see a lot of utilities around the country that are doing long-term planning and realizing that it's cheaper to build a gas plant or install wind or solar than it is to run an existing coal plant."

Because of coal's decline and recent bankruptcy filings, miners across the country and West Virginia are now in danger of losing their pensions.

That's something Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) spoke about on the Senate floor Tuesday.

"Murray Energy has contributed 97% of the money going into the UMWA pension fund annually," Manchin said. "With Murray's bankruptcy filing the UMWA pension fund would become insolvent even faster. "

As lawmakers try to save miners' pensions, experts say the time is overdue to save West Virginia's economy from a weakening coal industry.

"We need to be diversifying," Van Nostrand said. "We should be looking at encouraging renewable energy. We need to be looking at those jobs in the wind and solar industries created in our state rather than other states and provide incentives so our energy portfolio can become more diversified.

"We're in a truly dreadful position in terms of what's happening because of the failure of our leadership to lead the state through this necessary transition, which has not been a surprise for at least ten years."

Van Nostrand says this is an issue on both sides of the aisle in the state and comes down to basic economics.

"It's bipartisan in West Virginia," he said. "Republican or Democrat, we're all going to prop up the coal industry."