Corhart Refractories announces layoffs of 53 employees

A letter addressed to Mayor David McCauley was read during Thursday's Buckhannon City Council meeting.

The letter, written by Plant Manager Ben Watkins, states the intention of Corhart Refractories staff to layoff "approximately 53 employees."

The employees that will be laid off are represented by USW Local 477. In a editorial written by the post's vice-president in December for The Record Delta, 115 employees worked on the floor prior to the layoffs took effect on January 6th.

Saint-Gobain North America, the parent company of Corhart Refractories plant, sent a statement regarding the layoffs to 5 News.

"We are constantly evaluating business and market conditions when reviewing employment at our facilities. We have every intention of recalling these individuals when business conditions allow and are supporting employees and their families during this time. We’re working closely with Union leadership on next steps."