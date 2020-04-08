College admissions process, new student orientations changed by coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus is changing the way out area's two largest universities admit students and welcome them to campus.

Instead of seeing Morgantown in person, prospective WVU students this spring are participating in virtual tours and online webinars.

The university on Saturday hosted its first Virtual Decide Day. Students participated in various live-streamed sessions to learn about campus and the university's offerings.

"We're all in a part of our lives right now where we're reflecting and getting used to our new norm," said Assistant Director of Enrollment Management Katie Condon. She also oversees new student orientation. "Although it's not ideal that they don't get to come to campus, I'm really happy with the experience we've provided students and giving them the information that they need."

Admissions staffers said the challenge of adapting to virtual experiences brought hidden benefits.

"We've seen an uptick in students' interactions from farther away," Condon said. "Students who would have to travel a little bit to get to campus, they're interacting with WVU in a lot of new and exciting ways."

At its Virtual Decide Day, the university hosted various Zoom webinars for students. Starting next week, WVU is also launching a Tour Guide Live series that will connect prospective students with current students virtually.

"It really gave people an opportunity to travel to campus because it's too far, or it didn't work with their schedules," said Ali Anderson, assistant director of the Evansdale Visitors Center. "They're still able to get their questions answered, make those connections, and meet people without having to exhaust their resources to come to campus. In the future, we'd like to continue with a virtual format in addition to our on-campus format."

Colleges across the country have waived certain admissions requirements as the SAT and ACT canceled testing dates.

Fairmont State University recently announced it is suspending its SAT and ACT requirement for students currently applying or have been provisionally admitted for the fall. Its also extending its fall application deadline until August 1.

That's when WVU's deadline currently is, according to Admissions Director Joseph Cook. The university hasn't waived testing requirements yet, but Cook said they're monitoring the situation day-by-day.

"We want to be forward-thinking. We don't know what next year holds; we don't know what the future holds. I think that's why we're not being hasty and jumping in and waving testing requirements at this time."

Cook said along with admission to the university, standardized tests also determine scholarships, math placement, and entrance into certain programs.

"We have always worked with students as far as testing and re-testing," Cook said. "Our deadline has always been August 1 for students to apply. Even if they are able to take the test later in the term, that's not going to be a problem for us."