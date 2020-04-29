Collins, Manchin go to bat for more rural broadband

Senators from Maine and West Virginia are calling on the Federal Communications Commission to improve access to mobile broadband hotspots in rural parts of the country.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said Monday the coronavirus outbreak has shined a light on the “digital divide” in the country. They said many rural residents are unable to access reliable cell service in an era when thousands of people need to rely on online tools for work and school.

The senators said in a letter to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai that the FCC must work with companies to provide a report about the distribution of hotspots. That will make it easier for the federal government to help with improving access, they said.