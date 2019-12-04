Colorado man sentenced to over 17 years incarceration for drug charges

A Walsenburg, Colorado, man was sentenced Wednesday to over 17 years incarceration for drug charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, 67-year-old Johnny Morgan pleaded guilty to one count of "Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and Distribute Marijuana, Tetrahydrocannabinol and Methamphetamine," one count of "Distribution of Methamphetamine," one count of "Distribution of Tetrahydrocannabinol" and one count of "Distribution of Marijuana" in Sept. 2018.

Morgan admitted to distributing marijuana, tetrahydrocannabinol, and methamphetamine in June and July 2017 in Braxton County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Cogar prosecuted Morgan's case on behalf of the government.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the West Virginia State Police investigated the case.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley presided.