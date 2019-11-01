Commission votes for Tennerton PSD to extend utility territory for Route 33 project

At a recent Upshur County Commission meeting, Commissioners voted on whether city council or Tennerton PSD would be in charge of a utility extension along Route 33 West. It was then voted that Tennerton PSD was approved to start its process to take control of the project.

"Our engineers presented a package that will serve not only the commercial customers but it will also serve the residential areas," said Tennerton PSD manager Terry Gould.

Gould says that the plan with The Thrasher Group engineers will bring a lot of benefits to the community.

"You can't get commercial unless you have sanitary sewer, so that's one benefit," Gould said

Gould says that the plan has to go through a process to get approved but says he is hoping for it go to as quick as possible.

If approved, Gould says there will be a rate increase for customers to cover the costs of services but says the benefits will be worth the increase.

"The benefit will be that these people, especially commercial can get rid of inoperative sanitary source systems that is in place now," Gould said.