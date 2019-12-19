Committee will travel to Charleston for better roads

"Appalling, they are just horrendous."

We Stand United for Better Roads, a citizen committee in North Preston says roads are in bad condition and want them fixed. Committee member Jeanie Walsh says the team is ready to travel to Charleston to raise their voices.

"We want to present the petitions that we have signed through the last three or four months and we have close to 7,000 petitions," Walsh said. "We're going to support Randy Smith and his better roads senate bill."

Committee members say the roads are dangerous and are costly to those who drive down them every day.

"We have had major expense with damage caused by the roads," Walsh said. "We've had to replace tires from being damaged."

Members also say the roads can affect emergency vehicles trying to get to calls.

"An emergency squad to come to your home, it's difficult to get there in a timely manner and if you get the patient then they are jostled around," Walsh said.

Committee members want to share their petitions with state officials… to make a difference and get those roads fixed.

"Hope we can get Governor Justice to step up and gives us our money that we need to get our roads repaired," Walsh said.

Walsh says it takes a village to make a difference and hopes to reach their one important goal.

"Better roads, our main goal is better roads."