North Central W.Va. school districts providing free meals to students during closure

School districts in North Central West Virginia are making arrangements to make sure no student goes hungry while schools are closed.

West Virginia schools will remain closed through at least March 27.

Harrison County:

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Locations:

Adamston Elementary

Northview Elementary

Nutter Fort Elementary

Salem Elementary

Bridgeport Middle

WI Middle

Lincoln High

Liberty High

South Harrison High

Lewis County:

RLBMS Breakfast

Monday – Friday

8: 15 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

RLBMS Lunch

Monday – Friday

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Quarry Glenn Apartments

Monday – Friday

11:00 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.

Jane Lew Main St. Apartments

Monday – Friday

11:00 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.

Jane Lew Virginia St. Apartments

Monday – Friday

11:30 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.

Polk Creek Playground / Pricetown Area

Monday – Friday

11:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Rana Estates Trailer Court

Monday – Friday

11:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Ireland Community Center

Monday – Friday

11:35 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.

Marion County:

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Locations: Pick up available at East Park, North Marion and West Fairmont.

Monongalia County:

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Locations: Pick up available at all school locations.

Preston County:

Meal Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Locations: Pickups available at all school locations.

Randolph County

Meal Time: Breakfast 7 – 8:30 a.m.; Lunch 11:00 a.m. – Noon

Location: Curbside pick up avaiable at all schools; additional delivery options will start Tuesday.

Taylor County:

On Monday, lunches will be available to pick-up at Grafton High School and Flemington Elementary School (drive-up in front of the schools) from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

People are asked to call Grafton High School (304-265-3046) or Flemington Elementary Sschool (304-739-4749) by 9:00 a. m. if you plan to pick up meals for your students.

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Beginning Tuesday March 17, 2020, bus drivers will be delivering lunches and breakfasts to the students on their bus routes.

Upshur County:

Breakfast

Buses deliver 8-10 am

Lunch

Drive-Up Lunch service will be available at each school site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Buckhannon Elementary School

Buckhannon Upshur High School

Buckhannon Upshur Middle School

French Creek Elementary

Hodgesville Elementary

Rock Cave Elementary

Tennerton Elementary

Union Elementary

Washington District Elementary