North Central W.Va. school districts providing free meals to students during closure

(WDTV)-- School districts in North Central West Virginia are making arrangements to make sure no student goes hungry while schools are closed.
West Virginia schools will remain closed through at least March 27.
Harrison County:
Time: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Locations:
Adamston Elementary
Northview Elementary
Nutter Fort Elementary
Salem Elementary
Bridgeport Middle
WI Middle
Lincoln High
Liberty High
South Harrison High
Lewis County:
RLBMS Breakfast
Monday – Friday
8: 15 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.
RLBMS Lunch
Monday – Friday
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Quarry Glenn Apartments
Monday – Friday
11:00 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.
Jane Lew Main St. Apartments
Monday – Friday
11:00 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.
Jane Lew Virginia St. Apartments
Monday – Friday
11:30 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.
Polk Creek Playground / Pricetown Area
Monday – Friday
11:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
Rana Estates Trailer Court
Monday – Friday
11:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
Ireland Community Center
Monday – Friday
11:35 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.
Marion County:
Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Locations: Pick up available at East Park, North Marion and West Fairmont.
Monongalia County:
Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Locations: Pick up available at all school locations.
Preston County:
Meal Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Locations: Pickups available at all school locations.
Randolph County
Meal Time: Breakfast 7 – 8:30 a.m.; Lunch 11:00 a.m. – Noon
Location: Curbside pick up avaiable at all schools; additional delivery options will start Tuesday.
Taylor County:
On Monday, lunches will be available to pick-up at Grafton High School and Flemington Elementary School (drive-up in front of the schools) from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
People are asked to call Grafton High School (304-265-3046) or Flemington Elementary Sschool (304-739-4749) by 9:00 a. m. if you plan to pick up meals for your students.
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Beginning Tuesday March 17, 2020, bus drivers will be delivering lunches and breakfasts to the students on their bus routes.
Upshur County:
Breakfast
Buses deliver 8-10 am
Lunch
Drive-Up Lunch service will be available at each school site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Buckhannon Elementary School
Buckhannon Upshur High School
Buckhannon Upshur Middle School
French Creek Elementary
Hodgesville Elementary
Rock Cave Elementary
Tennerton Elementary
Union Elementary
Washington District Elementary