Community Cares offers telemedicine service

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts are changing their approach to patient interaction.

Community Care is just one of several organizations around our area offering telemedicine options.

Community Care of West Virginia began offering telemedicine services on March 17th in response to the pandemic.

"Our providers will be able to get on with you and go by your symptoms and they will decide whether you need to come in and be seen or if they can treat you better over telehealth," said COO Patricia Collett.

Hospitals and clinics around our area offer the service to reduce the burden on the healthcare system and to keep patients safe.

"Definitely for our patients who are susceptible to the COVID-19 virus and are at high risk, we encourage them to use telehealth and to avoid coming into the clinic," said Collett.

The largest challenge for Community Care staff is providing this service to rural patients who do not have internet access.

"We have had to address this by expanding our access points to our parking lots, so telehealth patients can get service from their cars," said Collett.

Another hurdle is elderly patients who are not as literate with technology. Over-the-phone consultations are offered.

Telemedicine began to become more widespread in March after state and federal lawmakers eased restrictions on telemedicine. After the pandemic, Collett says they will monitor if these restrictions will be reenacted.