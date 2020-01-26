Community comes together to bring 4th Annual Special Needs Prom

On Saturday evening, many got together for the 4th Annual Special Needs Prom.

With a Hawaiian luau theme, young men and women danced the night away inside the Virginia Thomas Law Center on the Wesleyan College campus.

People from the community donated decorations, food, dresses and makeup, while volunteers helped cater the event to make this a night to remember for the guests.

This event was stated by a student majoring in special education.

The idea came from Tim Tebow's "A Night to Shine" and was turned into a local event held in Buckhannon.