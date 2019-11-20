Community concerned after city workers take down tent camps

Several people spoke their concerns at the Morgantown city council meeting after city workers had taken down tent camps that were along the rail trail underneath the South High Street Bridge. With the weather getting colder, some may have no place to stay.

A community is concerned after tents, blankets and other belongings were taken from a trail in Morgantown.

Laura Jones, an executive director with Milan Puskar Health Right says that their current emergency shelter can only hold 28 people. Jones says there are a lot more people that are homeless in the area.

Along with tents and other valuables, Jones says other important documents could have been taken as well.

"Social security cards, their ID's, birth certificates."

Jones says that people do not know if or when they can make it into the shelter due to the number of people. Jones says they live in public areas.

"Some people give up and waiting in line and they get a tent and they set up a place to live," Jones said.

Jones says that when you are homeless, you have very little. sJones says when items are taken, it can be emotionally stressful.

"It could be the only pictures you have of your family," Jones said. "Anything that you're holding on to that you have left and it could be gone."

Mayor of Morgantown, Bill Kawecki says a number of people were concerned for those who lost their valuables. Kawecki says the group who were on the trail, were warned almost a month in advance before the items were seized.

"I think they were concerned for the people that were removed from their encampment," Kawecki said. "The weather is changing and they really had felt that there was no place for them to go."

Mayor Kawecki says that shelters are seeking volunteers and says that anyone is welcome to help out.

"If there are people out their concerned, the spruce Street shelter needs volunteers and would welcome anybody who's willing to devote some attention to this problem," Kawecki said.