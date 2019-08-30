Community concerned with loitering and possible drug usage

Residents say that Kingwood, a small and quiet town is now facing problems as residents and business owners are concerned with loitering late at night and possible drug usage in the area.

Community is concerned with loitering and possible drug usage in Kingwood.

Mayor of Kingwood and owner of the Preston County Inn, Jean Guillot, says that these problems have never happened before in Kingwood and says that they have had several issues at Browns park, the library and other places in town which Guillot says is scary for the community.

"You're finding needles here and there," said Guillot. "It's scary for people who want to walk their dog..."

Guillot also says that he has faced problems with people loitering at his business as well.

"The first time ever we've had people sleeping on our front porch," said Guillot. "We've never had people do that before."

Teresa Hyre, owner of Sophie's attic, says that she has not had an issue yet but has her concerns with what's happening in town and how it needs to be safer for everyone in the community.

"There are downtown areas that are decorated by Main Street and it has flower pots put out each year and they put flowers in them and some of the business owners say that they have recovered needles that were stuck after being used," said Hyre.

Guillot urges anyone who sees suspicious activity to call law enforcement so something can be done.