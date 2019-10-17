Community members still concerned about Fairmont State president's future despite board's intent to extend contract

Community members worry the status of Fairmont State University's president is still uncertain.

Fairmont State University President Mirta Martin's current contract expires on Dec. 28. She was informed by the Board of Governors last month they intend to extend her contract by three years. (WDTV Photo)

This is despite the decision made by the Board of Governors last month to renew her contract for another three years.

Phil Mallow was one of around two dozen concerned residents making their presence known Thursday at the full Board of Governors meeting.

"We are hesitant to believe what we were told is actually happening," Mallow said.

They said they're hesitant to believe Fairmont State President Mirta Martin will get a contract that will put her and the university in a position to continue building on her recent successes.

"She has hit every mark and every goal they have established for her," Mallow said. "She's done a great job. We're just wondering if you're cultivating and looking for success in the university, why are you having second thoughts or dragging your feet with someone whose been so successful?"

In a special board meeting called last month, the board voted to extend Martin's contract by three years.

But since then, Martin says she hasn't heard anything from the board regarding her contract situation.

"The board has the purview to review the contract and put together the terms and conditions, then they'll present them to me," Martin said. "It's in the works."

Since she officially started in her role as president on January 1, 2018, enrollment, retention rates, and the university's financial standing have all improved.

Officials announced on Thursday the university is in its best financial position in more than a decade.

Martin said support community members said they've shown her at recent meetings is less about her and more about the bigger picture for Fairmont State.

"I think they're here to support the university," Martin said. "I'm grateful for their support; the university is grateful for the support of the community. Since my arrival, I've always said Fairmont State and Fairmont are one community. I think that's coming to pass."

The board did not discuss President Martin's contract Thursday during the public portion of its meeting.

It's not clear what was discussed during the executive session that followed.

Her current contract expires on December 28. The board's next full meeting is scheduled for December 5.