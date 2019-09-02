Community mourns death of Barbour County teen

Students at Philip Barbour High School are mourning the loss of a fellow Colt after 15-year-old Trai Norris died Saturday in an ATV accident.

Trai Norris played soccer, basketball and was a member of the Philip Barbour band.

"He was a very happy boy. Very outgoing, always smiling," said April Utt, Norris' mother.

Social media posts from friends, family, teammates and even rivals flooded Facebook and Twitter over the Labor Day weekend as community members mourned his loss.

A GoFundMe page was created to help his family pay for funeral expenses. As of the time of publication, the campaign has passed $4,000 with multiple comments showing support for Norris' family.

5 News spoke with West Virginia State Police who confirmed that a fatal one-vehicle accident occurred Saturday just after 2 p.m., but did not confirm if this was the accident that Norris was in.

As Philip Barbour High School prepares to return from the long weekend, school officials say preparations have begun to provide grief counseling services to students affected by the loss.

"He is definitely loved by many. I have had a lot of people reach out. They really love Trai," said Utt.