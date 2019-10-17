Community rallies together for an "Alert Dog for Alex"

Alex Carpenter looks and acts like any two-year-old, but he deals with a special condition: type one diabetes.

To help monitor his constantly changing blood sugar levels, Alex wears monitors on each arm.

But Sara Carpenter, Alex's mother, says it's hard for a two year old to tell you when they feel their blood sugar getting too low.

"One of the biggest things we knew immediately was a problem is he isn't going to tell us," Carpenter said "He doesn't know when he's high he doesn't know when he's low, he doesn't even know what's going on,"

After two years of dealing with constant up and downs, Alex's parents decided to seek a new way to measure his blood sugar levels: a diabetic alert dog.

"It's just an extra safety net for Alex, in case something fails and we don't know he's low," Carpenter said "He's not going to say anything, but the dog will.,"

But it came with a hefty price tag.

"And then we found out the price of the dog is $15,000,"

That's when the Carpenter family started a Facebook page for fundraising-and Barrackville Volunteer fire department held a boot drive, which soon lead to departments across the county reaching out to help.

"Once other fire fighters heard about Barrackville, they wanted to help too," Carpenter said "We had the Fairview firefighters helping, we had Fairmont firefighters reach out and donate money, everybody is just wanting to help,"

Thanks to the generosity of the community the Carpenter's are already halfway to their goal and are on the wait list for their alert dog.

"This dog is the church's dog, the firefighters' dog, Barrackville's dog, Fairmont's dog, this dog is everyone's because they have all contributed to it," Carpenter said "And we're so grateful,"

If you want to support Alex and his family they will be holding a fundraising bingo on Sunday, November 10th starting at 4 p.m. at the Baxter fire department.

You can also follow Alex's journey on his Facebook page and give donations through the link.