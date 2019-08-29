Community support rallied for a new museum in Elkins

Elkins has many places to visit, but many parents around the community feel there just is not quite enough for kids to enjoy.

This evening, several residents of Elkins and the surrounding communities came together to hear a new plan to change that.

The group is called Interact Children's Museum - co-founded by three moms who believe that area kids need a fun to place to learn.

"What can we do to increase the play opportunities and the educational opportunities for kids in Elkins, Randolph County, and the surrounding area." Lydia Johnson Gardy, one of the three co-founders of the group said.

A children's museum is one that is designed for kids to have hands on experiences, unlike the traditional museum which is generally hands-off.

The public came out to voice their support for the idea, many offering suggestions as to where it should be built and what it could possibly contain.

"We believe it needs to be a community led project, and so we wanted to open it up for folks to hear what we're doing and have an opportunity to join us from the get-go." Lydia Johnson Gardy added.

For now, the group is still working out the details such as where in Elkins the museum will be and what exactly it should contain.

If you would like to get into contact with the group, you can visit them on Facebook at "Interact Children's Museum", by email at interactmuseum@gmail.com or by phone at (304) 249-4986. The group plans to have their own website soon.