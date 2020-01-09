Company says they're a constant target for thieves

"When you get a call from the Sheriff's Department and you found out one of your company vehicles was used in an incident you get nervous right off the bat."

This is what Cove Run Company owner, Chris Wolfe woke up to Tuesday morning.

"Someone had stolen the truck, taken off, and went on a wild driving spree," Wolfe explained.

A driving spree that included hitting a mailbox, smashing into a parked car and finally skidding down a hill just a few feet shy of a house."

I caught up with resident, Phillip Davis who says the driver did a good amount of damage to the parked car.

"He hit this vehicle and pushed it about 3 feet from where it was parked destroyed the headlight, the hood, the fender. Soon as he got over the hill he bolted out of the truck and took off and just left the truck there running. We don't know who it was."

However, the neighbor across the street, says she saw exactly who is was.

"We heard bang and we look out and he was over the hill, he had a camo hoodie jacket on, and I've seen the side of his face and then we see him jump out of the truck and start running," said the neighbor.

Despite the neighbors statement, Wolfe says Harrison County Sheriff's office had to let the man go.

WDTV stopped by their office this Wednesday afternoon, but no one was available for comment.

Wolfe says he just wishes people would leave his company alone.

"They're just stealing a lot, I mean we've had a lot of items stolen from our businesses".

Wolfe even contacted the station later the same day to say that his company had another break in happen.

"Just hoping we get some justice," Wolfe says.