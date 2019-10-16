Facebook post raises concerns about homeless and public library

A Facebook post on the Mon and Preston County rumor mill page is stirring some debate about an apparent issue at the Morgantown Public Library.

Many are commenting saying that the library is constantly surrounded by the homeless.

But what really got people to pay attention, was the fact that the page member who wrote the post, says they don't want to take their children there anymore due to the cursing heard from outside.

The post states that the writer took their children to the library and as they were playing in the children's section, they could hear shouts of vulgar language from the homeless outside.

Many agreed in the comments they left that it is a problem.

Some gave "FYI's" saying that this isn't a new problem and has been happening for years.

Others were a bit upset and scolded those who weren't being sympathetic towards those less fortunate.

Morgantown resident and mother, Meredyth Russell-Wilson left a comment on about the post as well. She spoke to WDTV and said that people should not shield their kids from something that she said is so common in our communities.

"First and foremost I am a mother, I understand the need to protect your child, I understand that urge that we have, but we can't pretend that it's not what it is, we can't pretend these problems don't exist," said Russell-Wilson.

It's real life, the [homelessness] problem isn't going to do away without action, and it's teaching our children that they are the ones that are going to have these responsibilities." Russell-Wilson went on to say, "We don't have to toughen them up, we don't have to desensitize them to what's going on."

The library's director was unable to answer any questions at this time, but the circulation desk said that they do allow the homeless into the building to browse for books, but the do not let them sleep or use any bad language within the building.