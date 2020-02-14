Concert held in honor of Black History Month

The Fairmont State University Department of Music and the Department of Language and Literature held a musical performance in honor of Black History Month on Thursday evening at the First Presbyterian Church of Farimont.

"Hold on: A Hopeful Celebration of Black Voices in Music and Literature" brought Fairmont State collegiate singers and the chamber choir together to perform a variety of styles of music.

Throughout the performance, poems and prose readings were read to the audience that were written or inspired by black authors.

The director and composer of the concert said the variety of music that was sung goes beyond the stereotypes people know when it comes to black cultured music.

"One thing I like about this program is how much variety is on it," Spears said. "There's a real variety of musical styles and a real variety of literary voices so you get to see a real broad spectrum of what black artists, authors, and composers alike have been doing," he said.

Students spent about four weeks preparing for the show.

