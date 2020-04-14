Concrete room saves Mississippi family of 4 from twister

Amber Phillips stands outside the family's safe room, located on their property in Moss, Miss., following a tornado, Monday, April 13, 2020. While the rest of their home was obliterated in a matter of seconds Sunday afternoon, Phillips, her husband Andrew and their kids, ages 2 and 6 months, survived the storm without a scratch inside the small safe room, which doubles as a closet. (Andrew Phillips via AP)
MOSS, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man says his family is alive because of a concrete room that survived a tornado which destroyed the rest of their home.

With a twister bearing down on their rural home Sunday afternoon, Andrew Phillips told his wife to grab their two young children and get into the safest place they had: A small room built from concrete blocks.

The cinder-block room is all that survived, and the family emerged uninjured.

The family had been living in the house only a few weeks. Phillips says the safe room was one of the reasons they bought it.

