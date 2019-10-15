Condemned house causing problems in Clarksburg neighborhood

Wayne Worth is one of the leaders with Clarksburg Community Action, a group that is attempting to help battle Clarksburg’s drug and homelessness problem through community clean-ups.

Last week, they discovered another potential hotspot for drug actvity, right in a residential neighborhood.

"We were down here just doing a regular community clean up and we got a report that there were people coming in and out of this house, mostly homeless people, and they were using drugs and trashing the place," Worth said

The group investigated the home at 106 Duff Street and found it trashed with windows and doors broken into.

Worth says not only is the house a hotspot for potential drug activity, but also a public safety hazard due to it's proximity to other homes and businesses.

"Especially with the winter coming their going to start to set fires," Worth said "As you've seen last year in the city we had five or six house fires because they were vacant and people were coming to live in them,"

Worth says tackling this type of wide spread issue is going to take the effort of everyone, not just law enforcement.

"It's also our responsibility as a community to report these things," Worth said "Not just get on Facebook and complain about them, but to literally get on the phone call code enforcement, call 9-1-1 when you see these things happening,"

The city police have been notified of the activity at the house on duff street and is working with clarksburg community action to monitor it.