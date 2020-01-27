Confirmed case of coronavirus in West Virginia is routine, not dangerous

A case of coronavirus has been confirmed in West Virginia, but there is no reason to panic.

According to the WVDHHR, the case of coronavirus was confirmed in a patient at Roane General Hospital, but it is not the dangerous strain linked to the outbreak from China.

Officials say the case is routine. The patient has no travel history to China.

Health officials say most coronaviruses are not dangerous. It is a common virus that infects the nose, sinuses, or throat.

However, there are at least five confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus in the U.S. The novel coronavirus has sickened thousands and killed at lest 80 people in China. Despite its impact in China, the CDC maintains that the risk to Americans is low.

The five patients who've been confirmed had all recently returned from Wuhan, according to the CDC.