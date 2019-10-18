Confusion at the Clarksburg City Council meeting about term limits

Commotion at the Clarksburg City Council as the issue of term limits for council members was being considered.

Confusion rang out in the council chambers over a proposal which would amend sections 3, 37 and 45 of the city's charter.

The public believed that the proposal was being passed at the meeting - making several residents upset and feeling that the council was trying to pass a major bill without public notice.

The issue was quickly clarified by the city attorney, admitting he had made a mistake in the wording of the proposal and the procedure...which caused things to get heated between the public and the council, and the council and the city attorney.

"My intent with this whole process," Clarksburg Mayor Ryan Kennedy told an upset public attendee and to the council "was that I anticipated there would be a public vote eventually."

"The concern is that when we pass this -- if you would vote to pass this ordinance that it would amend the charter." James Cann, Clarksburg's City Attorney explained. He added "I don't know is that council's expectations?” He was met with an overwhelming response from the council: no.

The City Council agreed to bench these three proposals in order to give the city attorney more time to look in to how it can be properly amended.

The City Council did pass five new ordinances, however; including one that prohibits a person from brandishing a firearm on public and city property in breach of the peace. Another new ordinance was passed which allows citizens to serve a certain amount of community service if they cannot afford a monetary fine.