Connecting Link provided fresh free produce to Marion County community

Locals from Marion County gathered at Palatine Park to collect free potatoes and green beans on Friday.

Locals from Marion County gathered at Palatine Park to collect free produce. (WDTV)

An organization, known as Connecting Link, provided the produce to the community. They focus on meeting individuals' needs in Marion County.

Connecting Link partnered with Saint James Catholic Church, in Charles Town, W.Va, to supply the community with fresh food from First Fruits Farms.

"We usually get a 24 hour notice of when their coming and what they're bringing, and then we round up volunteers and put it out to the public as soon as we can," Emily Brown, the Connecting Link Emergency Assistance Coordinator said.

This time, Brown had a 48 hour notice and a great turn out was the result.

"It's a great service that we can offer because it's offered to us," Brown said. "Food is a very needed thing, we have a huge need for it in Marion County especially."

For more information on Connecting Link and their events, visit the organization's Facebook page.