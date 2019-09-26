Construction expected to begin on new Clarksburg VA Medical Center parking garage

The Clarksburg VA Medical Center held a veteran town hall meeting Thursday in the facility's chapel. Hospital officials were excited to share that construction on a new parking garage will begin after 15 years of planning.

This new garage will add 225 parking spots across three levels. Veterans and local citizens that attended the meeting questioned the accessibility from the deck into the medical center.

Associate Medical Center Director, Terry Massey, said it will provide veterans and their families closer access to the entrance.

"Once the parking garage is constructed, those 225 spaces will be approximately 30 to 40 feet away from the building," Massey said. "Whereas currently, without the parking garage, the veterans will actually travel from the main parking lot which is well over 200 yards from the entrance."

Hospital officials also mentioned the project will end the medical center's shortage of 650 parking spots.

"It's going to be a great benefit, it's going to look very pleasing, it's going to compliment the medical center and provide those spaces needed so that when our veterans and families come here, they've got a covered deck. But keep in mind, we're also going to continue to have valet services available for those veterans who choose to use it."

The parking deck is scheduled to open between late fall and early winter.