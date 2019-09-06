Prison cook supervisor admits to striking inmate

A cook supervisor at USP Hazelton has admitted to assaulting an inmate.

According to United States Attorney Bill Powell's office, 39-year-old Tony Moore pleaded guilty to one count of assault by striking. Moore admitted to striking an inmate while on duty for no reason in November 2017.

Moore faces up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $1,000. The actual sentence imposed will be based on the seriousness of the offense and prior criminal history of Moore.

The Department of Justice Office of Inspector General investigated Moore's case.

