Cooridor H meeting in Tucker County cancelled last minute

A meeting was scheduled to be held at the Tucker County courthouse to discuss the progress of the on-going highway project, Cooridor H.

However, the courthouse stayed quiet.

According to McKinley the meeting was cancelled 15 minutes before it was set to begin.

McKinley and one of his officials were already at the courthouse, and went into a state of shock when they heard the news.

McKinley says he has no idea why they would cancel the meeting at the last minute.

He was extremely disappointed as he was eager to hear about the current state of Cooridor H and voice his own opinion on the matter.

He was able to speak to two officials earlier in the day, but really wanted everyone involved to be present and on the same page.

One thing in particular he wanted to know is whether the unfinished section of the highway that connects the town of Davis to the City of Parsons is a top priority.

"The county really wants this one done first because it makes a connection", McKinley said.

Since no meeting was held, McKinley plans to send a letter to Governor Jim Justice about his concerns.

He also is determined to reschedule the meeting so he can stress the importance of getting the connector for Davis and Parsons for the residents.

"Its far better when you can see the color of their eyes when your talking to them and explain that this is what the people in this portion of West Virginia really want to have done first ", McKinley said.