Coronavirus concerns lead to cancellation and suspensions around NCWV

Coronavirus continues to spark concern. Health officials warn that we should avoid large gatherings, leading to cancellations and suspensions of national sports leagues throughout the country

Davis and Elkins College suspended sports spectators.

Governor Jim Justice held a press conference Thursday afternoon announcing the cancellation of the state's basketball tournament.

The Mountaineer's playoff run ended early by Big 12 commissioners as they cancel the remainder of the championship.

WVU, West Virginia Wesleyan College and Pierpont Technical College announced this week they would transition to online only courses due to health concerns. Davis and Elkins college remains one of the only campuses in our area still holding classes.

"That again is something changing moment-by-moment. We are evaluating where we stand as an institution and certainly where we are positioned within the state. We are keeping a close eye on what is happening around us so we can do what is best for our community," said Rosemary Thomas, the Vice-President for Enrollment Management and Institutional Advancement at Davis and Elkins College.

The Senators became the first university in our area to ban sports spectator, WVU followed just hours later.

"A large number of events we typically have on campus do involve athletics and its not only out of state competitors but also out of state spectators. So limiting that is the first step to making sure we have a safe community," said Thomas.

Davis and Elkins staff say they could make a decision as early as Thursday evening about whether to transition to an all online curriculum.