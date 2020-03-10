Coronavirus concerns raised after Spring Break

As students return from Spring Break, headlines of Coronavirus raise concerns.

West Virginia Wesleyan students returned from break on Monday.

"I feel like I have an underlying concern. Because I know there are cases in California and I know a couple of people went to California, Florida. So I feel like it could be a possibility that they might have brought it back," said Justin McIntyre, a freshman at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Wesleyan students returned for the second half of their semester Monday. Many of those students coming from states where Coronavirus has already spread.

"I'm from Akron, Ohio. They confirmed three cases of Coronavirus about an hour north of me," said Anthony Damcott, a freshman at Wesleyan.

As international travel prices fall due to the virus, college staff monitor their students.

"We are following Center for Disease Control protocols. Which requires us to make sure that if people travel to a hot zone that they are quarentined. We didn't have any students traveling to hot zones so that wasn't a concern," said Joel Thierstein, the president of West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Faculty are also taking precautions in high-traffic areas like dining hall.

"Typically they would just swipe for us, but now they have us swipe ourselves," said Anthony Anderson, a freshman at Wesleyan.

A petition calling for cancellation of classes after spring break at West Virginia University began this week and has already garnered over 1,000 signatures. Thierstein says he has not heard the same concerns from his own staff or students.

"We are ready, but our students are comfortable going to class, our teachers are comfortable going to class. We are watching what is happening and will put in measures should that eventuality occur," said Thierstein.

Upshur County Health Department staff say they are working closely with the college to keep them informed and prepared.

While experts recommend that you avoid large events, the Thierstein says the last large event for the college was the Big East playoffs this weekend. The next big event for the college will be graduation in May.