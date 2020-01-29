Correctional Center inmate removes leg monitor, flees

Authorities are looking for a Parkersburg Correctional Center inmate who went missing Wednesday afternoon while on a two-hour pass.

Jeremy D. Johnson, 28, was reporting missing shortly after 3 p.m., when authorities said he removed a leg monitor and fled while on a two-hour pass by Sheetz.

Johnson was serving a 20- to 40-year sentenced for two counts of breaking and entering; burglary; daytime without breaking; and grand larceny.

He is 5-foot-4, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

He has a Mortal Kombat dragon tattoo on his left forearm and other tattoos on his right hand.

If you see him, authorities said you should call 911 or the Parkersburg Correctional Center at 304-420-2443.