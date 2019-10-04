Council passes first reading of ordinances geared towards public safety

On Thursday, Clarksburg city council held their regular meeting and introduced three new ordinances that could help reduce the crime in the city.

"One of them has to do with brandishing of weapons, another one has to do with the blocking or obstructing of sidewalks and the third one has to do with alternative sentencing," said mayor of Clarksburg Ryan Kennedy.

Kennedy says that if these city ordinances are approved, they can lead to sending people to the city court system instead of the county court system.

"Right now, there's state laws on what you can and can't do with a weapon but there isn't a city ordinance on it," Kennedy said. "By passing a city ordinance that matches what the state law is, we can start citing people under our city ordinance and send them to our city judge."

Kennedy says that the second ordinance will prohibit anyone from sitting or laying on a side walk or being in the way of people who are using the side walks. This and the other two ordinances would then go through the city judge if passed.

"We modernized it and we made it the current type of ordinance that courts will allow us to do given peoples rights and so forth," Kennedy said. "Those two will then be able to be enforced by our city judge along with the other ordinances we have in the books."

Kennedy says that the city judge will then have the discretion of giving community service to someone rather than giving a fine.

"A lot of the people getting ticketed for these offenses don't have any money and so you hand them another ticket they're never going to pay it doesn't sting very much," Kennedy said. "If you assign for them to do community service for example cleaning up a park or something maybe that will be more of a deterrent."

The ordinances will be able to give police officers more an idea of what to enforce to help keep the crime rate down in the city.

"The idea is again to try and reduce some of the crime problems that were having in the city and to try and clean up the city," Kennedy said.