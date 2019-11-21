Councilman accuses mission of bringing in sex offenders

Clarksburg Councilman Gary Keith posted a social media video on Tuesday discussing his complaint with the Clarksburg Mission and their policies.

"The mission is bringing people on the sex offender list here," Keith said.

Keith says that the mission isn't necessarily doing anything wrong or breaking laws but says their policy is putting others in danger.

"I don't have anything against sexual predators," Keith said. "I'm not bringing this as anything directed towards them. My problem is more with the missions policy than the actual people."

Keith says there is no official action he can take as a city leader. Keith says as a citizen whose business is located near the mission, says he wants people who are donating to the organization to be aware of what is going on.

"We have to threaten the money coming in to their organization so they are forced to listen and change," Keith said.

Keith says it would be different if the people stayed temporarily at the mission for help but says at least one sex offender has stayed in the mission for 2 years.

"I'm not a heartless person, I want them to be able to do emergency sheltering," Keith said. "But when they are taking people in as full-time residents and they are people that threaten the public safety, that becomes a bigger issue."

Keith says that he wants to be friends with the mission saying that the organization does a great job. Keith says all of the good is overshadowed by a few negatives.

"If they are going to continue to house sex offenders long-term, let them be long-term residents in the city of Clarksburg that aren't from here, I just don't see how we can work together."

Marissa Rexroad, associate director with the Clarkburg Mission gave a statement saying "We're not going to engage with the kind of morally bankrupt dialogue that he's put forward." Rexroad says, "We're committed to a solution focused process with the task team on homelessness with the Harrison county task among homelessness and we're not going to engage with this kind of morally bankrupt dialogue."

