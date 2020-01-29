Councilman Kennedy says he will not resign

Fairmont's Public Safety House was more crowded than usual Tuesday night.

That's because it was time for citizens to address Councilman Karl Kennedy after posting what some say are racist comments on his Facebook page.

After At least ten people petitioned the council addressing the subject of Kennedy’s resignation. The council voted in majority to request the resignation of councilman Kennedy.

However, the vote was not unanimous. Councilman Barry Bledsoe was particularly outspoken as to why he voted against the resignation request.

"I believe a censor is appropriate. I believe he used lack of judgment in the wording he used, but I don't think it rose to the point of him needing to resign," says Bledsoe.

"I know some people are upset about it but there are remedies in place for them to do something about it. Those remedies are in progress, and they can do what they want with that."

That's exactly what 18-year-old Jarryd Powell is doing. He is the author of a now circulating petition with the goal of removing Kennedy from office.

"Any time I see hateful remarks made or trying to belittle someone else who wants to call Fairmont home, it breaks my heart because it goes against what we should be, which is the friendly city, where we are welcoming, and actually show unconditional love. "

The petition needs 2,600 signatures in order to be validated.