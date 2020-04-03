Councilman wants to turn old White Hall town hall into public park

The town of White Hall spent more than 5 million dollars in recent years to buy and renovate this building into its new town hall.

A White Hall councilman wants to see the former town hall transformed into a public park. (Photo: WDTV)

Today, its former building is still empty and the town is still searching for a buyer.

Real estate listings show the asking price was reduced last month from $325,000 to $299,900.

The town's six-month contract with the realtor expires in June.

That's why one council member says they need to search for other options.

Councilman Frank Jarman wants this whole two-acre plot of land, not just that building, transformed into a park.

"Instead of ether A taking less for the building or letting it sit vacant there for another 6 months, why don't we make this something that will be a positive thing for the community?" Jarman said. "We already have a walking trail that goes all the way around the property, we have that great building sitting there that could be used for community meetings, birthday parties."

The area also has a pavilion where picnic tables used to sit and multiple grills.

Jarman says council would have to explore the financial results of not selling the building and investing funds into upgrading the area to support a park.

"There are already people going out there and having picnics and walking the tracks," Jarman said. "We would add playground equipment and make it known we have that building for rent, which would cost us little to nothing with all the grants that are available."

There's no public park currently in the town.

Jarman says he plans to formally introduce his idea at the next council meeting but hasn't heard feedback yet from other councilmembers.

Ultimately, he hopes his idea takes off to benefit the town and its residents.

"Why not go ahead and use it for the good of the community instead of trying to make dollars off of it, or lose dollars?" Jarman said.

The real estate company says the building was constructed in 2005.

The town's contract with them is up June 11. Town officials say three different ideas are floating around to figure out what to do with the building before and after the contract expires.

They hoped the building would have more interest from potential residential or business buyers when the weather warmed up, but that was before the coronavirus pandemic.