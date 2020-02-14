Country Roads Transit considering a route between Elkins and Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center

The Country Roads Transit buses can be seen driving throughout Elkins and Buckhannon.

Routes run throughout the day and are available for anyone to ride for $1.25.

"We are basically a rural transit system," explained Tracie Thompson, transit manager for Country Roads Transit.

The headquarters is housed in the Randolph County Senior Center, and has existed for over a decade.

"We have been around for about 14 years. We serve Upshur and Randolph counties," said Thompson.

Transit staff offer two services, a demand response system that was compared to a taxi service.

"They call 24 hours in advance. We will set an appointment up with them. Go directly to their home. Pick them up, and take them directly to where they want to go," said Thompson.

Drivers will also take passengers home afterwards.

Staff also offer a loop system throughout Buckhannon and Elkins.

The buses run Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The bus does not make stops, rather, if you want to get on, you just flag the bus down.

"We go past all the major hospitals and stores," said Thompson.

Staff want to expand the transit line. Country Roads Transit Director Laura Ward spoke to Upshur County Commission about a plan to help the veterans of their county.

"We are in preliminary discussions regarding giving rides to veterans from Elkins and going all the way up, picking up people along the way, and taking them to Bridgeport to go to UHC or the [Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center]," said Thompson.

Transit staff are still working out the logistics. They say the biggest obstacle they face is funding.

"We are asking for a lot of community support because this is very needed. We have been hearing, around this area, a lot of veterans saying they need the ride," said Thompson.

Transit staff do not have a deadline for when this system could be put in place.

For more information on the transit and the routes offered, visit https://www.countryroadstransit.com/