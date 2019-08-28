Couple arrested after allegedly driving recklessly throughout Fairmont

A couple was arrested after they both allegedly drove recklessly throughout Fairmont Thursday. One of them allegedly had children in their car.

According to the criminal complaint, Jessica Mullins arrived to her apartment drunk and took her three children. Mullins' boyfriend and father to one of her children, Brian Altobelli called 911 and reported that he was following Mullins.

Police say that Mullins and Altobelli drove recklessly throughout Fairmont, disregard the speed limit, marked boundary lines and traffic control devices.

Police say that Altobelli cut off Mullins somewhere around East Park Avenue near the Morgantown Avenue intersection. Altobelli got out of the car and started arguing with Mullins before she sped off.

Police say Altobelli collided with another car around the Dry Cleaning World. Altobelli continued down Fairmont Ave where he was stopped by police.

Altobelli has been charged with third offense DUI and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Mullins has been charged with three counts of child neglect and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.