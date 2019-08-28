Couple offering $10,000 reward to find stolen property

"We work so hard for everything that we have and then they just come and take everything that we have," said the victim, Natasha Bell.

An '09 Sporster motorcycle, an '88 Street Glide and an '04 F150 are among the many items stolen from the house.

Bell and her husband say they feel violated after thousands of dollars worth of property was stolen from their house.

"We had a '09 Sportster, we had an '88 Street Glide and we had an '04 F150 that were missing out of our garage and all of his tools," said Bell.

Unlike these items, many other valuables can't be replaced like things her grandfather left her in his memory and jewelry.

"You can see where they took the rings and stuff."

Prior to the incident Bell says they had 9 cameras set up around the house. They were destroyed, which leaves little to no evidence of who is responsible. Now they have a new system set up and ready to disarm.

Some things left behind were two motorcycles and a four wheeler.

"I wondered why they didn't take the bike, it's because it's out of gas."

According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, they don't have any leads on a person or persons of interest. They say the case will be assigned a detective.

"All I want is my husband's stuff back and my stuff back," said Bell.

Walls and tool box drawers were left empty.

Bell says staying in the area makes her nervous that something might happen again.

"I'm ready to get out of here, to be honest with you."

Bell says she and her family have been out looking for their stolen property since. The sheriff's office encourages anyone to call them with information.