Courts play catch-up with backlog of cases from judicial shutdown

Courts are back up and running in West Virginia after a long shutdown due to the pandemic. But while they're getting back to normal, they're also running to play catch-up.

On March 23, within days of an employee in the Kanawha County court system testing positive for COVID-19, the West Virginia Supreme Court declared a judicial emergency.

The order, which applied to all 55 counties, delayed all non-emergency in-person court proceedings.

Trials were put on hold.

"We pretty much lost one entire term of court," said Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Freeman.

He said all of the Marion County trial dates were set for March and April from the February grand jury.

"The judicial shutdown took them all," Freeman said.

That essentially prevented judges and prosecutors from closing any felony cases for nearly an entire term of court.

The court system has been able to function at a limited capacity through video conferences. In some ways, that has been a blessing in disguise for the courts.

"I think we've seen that it could result in a lot of saved time and money in transporting defendants from jail for routine every-day hearings," Freeman said.

He said the video conferences went smoothly but believes many jails and courts would have to update equipment in order to support this type of workflow in the future.

Still, during the shutdown, there were no jury trials or plea hearings.

"That sets us back, but we have very efficient and organized hard-working judges,' Freeman said. "I imagine we'll catch up in due course and it won't be a prolonged lingering effect."

Freeman said it could take months to play catch-up, but he doesn't believe the problem will be an extended issue.

"There will be a log jam at least temporarily from the cases not resolved for a two to three month period," Freeman said.